Momos At The Seven Sisters Are A Must Have!

After a very long time, I remembered the place where I was born and brought up that is Assam. True to its name, the dishes served here are influenced by the states. The spring rolls and steamed momos were amazing and delicious. I really love the steam momos served here. Really tasty. Hot and sour soup can be a little better but not that bad. Overall experience was really nice. Small place with limited seats but its a very popular place in Viman Nagar and Sevensisters Momo will not disappoint you. *Food - 4.5/5 *Service _4/5 *Value for money - 4.5/5