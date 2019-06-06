Have You Tried The Momos At Momo Panda Yet?

Fast Food Restaurants

The Momo Panda

Aundh, Pune
4.3

Chaitraban CHS, Shop 5, Seasons Road, Aundh, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

The Momo Panda serve you a wide range of amazing steamed, fried, tandoori momos 😍 Its pocket-friendly and absolutely yummy. They recently opened up their new outlets in Koregaon Park and one in Aundh! Must Try if you’re a Momo fan! 😍

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

