Friends Get-Together? This Punjabi Restaurant Serve Fab Desi Food!

The Havelii: The havelii is located at Baner and it gives you vibes like havelii. The ambience is very colourful & beautifully designed. You can just hang out with your friends and family. Or I can say the perfect place for Friday lunch with colleagues. This place serves cocktails which are having desi touch to it and inspired from street drinks. The food we tried: * Shikari murg: The small chicken cooked and lightly smoked so you get smoky flavour to chicken and it comes with naan. * Murg curry Punjabi style: Delicious chicken curry fragrant with a special blend of Punjabi spices * Butter Chicken: Butter chicken cooked with medium spices and it was little sweety. Desserts, * Pannacotta: Panna cotta means ‘cooked cream’ in Italian. It includes very few ingredients and is a simple mixture of cream, sugar, and vanilla. Pannacotta perfectly thick with sweet Overall good experience