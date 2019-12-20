Head Out To This Cafe For Their Soothing Ambience & Yum Hot Chocolate!

Cafes

The K Cafe

Wakad, Pune
4.0

Beside Chirayu Hospital, Datta Mandir Road, Mauli Chowk, Wakad, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

The K Cafe serves free wifi along with food! A great place to catch up and hang out with your friends. Or even for an impromptu winter hot chocolate date. Ambience is quite pretty and the food suits your cravings as well as you wallet!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group

