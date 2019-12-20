The K Cafe serves free wifi along with food! A great place to catch up and hang out with your friends. Or even for an impromptu winter hot chocolate date. Ambience is quite pretty and the food suits your cravings as well as you wallet!
Head Out To This Cafe For Their Soothing Ambience & Yum Hot Chocolate!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Bae, Family, Big Group
