This Newbie In Baner Serves Amazing Food With Classic Desserts!

Located in Baner this is a small place which serves cafe type food along with supreme desserts. They have their own bakery where they make their breads and desserts! The name of the cafe is Kafe Fusion but there is no fusion food served here, they just wanted a fancy name for the restaurant and so they decided to have this name. They have outdoor and indoor seating but we preferred the indoor seating as it was so beautifully decorated and the walls were pink. We had their Mushroom and cheese stuffed omelette and my my my I just fell in love with it. The mushrooms and the cheese are a combination that can never go wrong and along with the omelette which was so moist and fluffy. Then we had their English pancake with banana n caramel were I felt that the pancake could have been less thick. Salad was always on so we tried their Kafe fusion special salad which was perfectly balanced and light on the tummy. They serve really delicious penne arrabbiata, pizza's both veg and non-veg, sandwiches and shakes as well. The wings, however, could have been better like they could have been juicier and tender. They have a short and sweet menu and you must try out this cafe is you craving for some cafe food and desserts.