Head Over To Wynkk To Chill With Your Friends Over Delish Food & Drinks!

Located in the prime location of Baner, Wynkk is a lounge for casual dining with friends. It is located Opposite to Ivory estates Baner. It has outdoor seating as well as indoor seating and the ambience is also classy. The staff is helpful and friendly and they have a variety of menu. On my visit I had Mocktails, 1) Mango Daiquiri 2) Apple Jack 3) Big bubble 4) Fuse 5) Strawberry Island Starters and Main Course, 1) Honey Glazed Chilli Paneer: It is highly recommended must try if you visit this restaurant. 2) Veg Golden Pouches 3) Kebab Mushroom 4) Veg Thai Curry with Rice Finally Desserts, Fried Ice cream is the best and it was very delicious Highly recommended for ice cream lovers.