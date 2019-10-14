Head To This Cute Cafe For The Best Coffee And Desserts!

Bakeries

Reve Patisserie

Kalyani Nagar, Pune
Surya Suman, 49, Hindustan Estates Road, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Reve patisserie is a cute cafe opened in the heart of Kalyani Nagar! It's cute interiors and greenery will have your heart in a second. Swings and climbers on all the walls with pretty flowers make it so calm and pretty! They have a great variety of coffee and desserts. Frozen Hot Chocolate was my favourite and even their brownies are one of the best in town as well. Head here today!

What Could Be Better?

You will have to deal with some insects but that's nature

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

