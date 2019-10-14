Reve patisserie is a cute cafe opened in the heart of Kalyani Nagar! It's cute interiors and greenery will have your heart in a second. Swings and climbers on all the walls with pretty flowers make it so calm and pretty! They have a great variety of coffee and desserts. Frozen Hot Chocolate was my favourite and even their brownies are one of the best in town as well. Head here today!
Head To This Cute Cafe For The Best Coffee And Desserts!
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
You will have to deal with some insects but that's nature
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
