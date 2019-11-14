This Place In Baner Serves Amazing Quick Bites, Drinks & More!

The Wynkk located in Baner, near Burger Barn Cafe is good for groups to gorge onto some delicious quick bites, drinks, Asian as well as Indian cuisine. The LIT marble bar counter makes the ambience amazing. The spread here is humongous. From the bar menu to Asian delights to starters and much more, they have it all and its fun to explore in that calm place. Every little corner had something unique to see. To start with the drinks, everything was quite interesting and good taste-wise. We had Strawberry Day Night, AppleJack, Mango Blossom, Kiwi Martini, Pomegranate Passion Fruit Martini as suggested the owner and Strawberry Day Night & Mango Blossom were the ones which I liked. Moving over to the starters and some must-try dishes over here, just a small glimpse below of what I had tasted 1. Matka Paneer-This was scrumptious and must-have for veg lovers. This was tandoori paneer mixed with cheese served in an earthen pot. 2. WYNKK White Mushroom-Taste was good enough and presented quite well. 3. Thai Veg Wonton-This vegetable crispy wontons made up for the perfect snack even during dinner time. And once you start dipping, you won’t be able to stop enjoying them. 4. Chicken Kebab-This was my personal favourite. It was tender, flavorful and nicely grilled chicken kebab. 5.Honey Glazed Chilli Chicken-Sweet and sticky honey, chilli chicken which was equally tasty. Honestly, the quantity served was good enough for two people The main course was just too good. The Chicken Khowsuey was the best one and I would highly recommend this. This is a delicious Burmese recipe with an array of delicious toppings. Every bite was just yum. The Thai Red and Green Curry tasted quite well with rice. The veggies in that creamy, coconut sauce along with red or green curry paste were so yummy. Lastly, the Paneer Tikka Masala was good enough and tasted well with roti. And so finally the dessert Honey crispy noodles with ice-cream ended the entire meal on a sweet note. So concluding, the staff over here were very courteous and the service was flawless. Overall had a good experience.