A New Menu Lunch At Fuzion, Novotel!

Novotel are launching a new menu at their restaurant Fuzion, in the world moving towards better and healthy eating, their chef has crafted lovely healthy lifestyle-friendly food. I am mighty impressed with the attempt and I wish I could eat that every day. What I ate: 1. Dosa waffle, coconut chilli cream, homemade chocolate chips with berry compote. 2. Multigrain tart, buffalo mozzarella and plum tomato with double-shot Express. 3. Choice of Salad with organic guava juice 4. Last but not least, mauka and chilli infused brownie with some cold coffee! Must visit when they officially launch the menu.