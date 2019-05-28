Healthy Is The New Junky!

There is a perception that what is delicious or tasty is not healthy and healthy is not always tasty. Well, you won’t have the same thoughts after visiting Chafa cafe. The cafe is situated in Koregaon Park and has a soothing ambience just perfect to make u gorge on a healthy meal or sip on some coffee while ur working on ur laptop. The place is meant for all the health conscious peeps on the city. Few of the must haves- Charcoal burger, Grilled Chicken, Avocado Toast & Buddha bowl