Treat Yourself To Delicious Ice Creams With Apsara Flavours!

Apsara started in 1971 at Walkeshwar. They started from a small tiny shop to now 50+ outlets across India. They offer different flavors like Pani Puri sorbet, Blueberry Cheesecake, Pina berry (which consists pineapple and berries), spicy guava (this one is pretty common in most of the ice-cream shops), Diwali delight (gulab jamun), custard apple, kiwi sorbet, orange apricot and lot. My personal favourite is Blueberry Cheesecake, Pina berry, and Pani Puri sorbet.