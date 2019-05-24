Stop By This Cafe In Kalyani Nagar Which Serves Well-Crafted Meals

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Cafe Colombia

Kalyani Nagar, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, North Court Society, Lane 12, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

We landed upon a dry day as it was just a day before the election but Cafe Colombia's food made up for not having alcohol. Their every dish is worth a penny! The chef knows how to craft their meals. What you must try! 1) Penny Bolognese (tried for the first time) 2) chicken wings 3) Cheese full of chicken pizza, supremely thin crust. Beverages; 1) Non-alcoholic sangria.

What Could Be Better?

Service!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

Bars

Cafe Colombia

Kalyani Nagar, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, North Court Society, Lane 12, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

image-map-default