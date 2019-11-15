In a country like India where every region cooks up an elaborate menu, the best way to explore any regional cuisine would be to settle for a thali. It is an absolute delight to eat a little bit of everything from the best that cuisine can offer. Maharaja bhog at Pavilion Mall serves delectable Rajasthani thalis! With great ambience and superb hospitality, it’s a royal experience that they offer by welcoming you by joining hands and a big smile when you walk in. The thali includes 3 farsan, 4 vegetables, 4 types of dal/kadi, roti & rice and 2 desserts along with buttermilk. It’s a huge delicious affair that is a must-have in this seasons. (Craving for Walor Muthiya and Doodhi halwa right now) They have a different menu for all 30 days in a month. if you haven't had a Rajasthani thali yet, it's about time you do. Ps- You have you get yourself clicked on the royal chair. They also provide with Catering Services.
Fan Of Rajasthani Food? This Outlet Offers Yum Rajasthani Thalis!
