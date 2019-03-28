We Bought 5 Outfits From This Hidden Shopping Lane For As Low As INR 100

We stumbled upon a hidden shopping street on M.G. Road, Camp and bought five lovely outfits for as low as INR 100. Opposite Lenskart showroom, a tiny street turns out to be a shopping haven. From printed pants to shorts, palazzos to crop tops, breezy dresses to tees, score clothes that are not only durable but also stylish. Here's a look at what we bought:
Denim Hot Shorts
Starting at INR 200, we found gorgeous denim hot pants that'll be perfect for the summer. In numerous shades of blues, greys, whites, pastel pinks and yellows, your vacay shopping can begin and end here. Grab a pair or two and look easy, breezy and casual this summer
Printed Palazzo
Starting at INR 100, you will find breezy palazzos and printed bottoms. We got this striped culotte for INR 200, which is extremely breezy and comfortable. With summer approaching, you can pair it up with some classy formal top and you are good to go.
Top-Dress
Formal Tops
Bold colours look great. In hues of dark green, mustard, red and blue, these tops will go down well with a pair of skinny jeans that you could wear to a dinner party or when you're going out at a bar. We loved this mustard top for INR 250.
Floral Summer Dress
Summer dresses and beach gowns with floral prints are not only stylish but are extremely comfortable. We found a number of pretty dresses here starting at INR 400.
