Party It Up With Your Gang At This Luxury Villa

The villa accommodates 20! So, maybe don’t throw a rager but you can definitely rope in a big group and perhaps celebrate a birthday, or just unwind for the weekend. Think pool party with a barbecue!

Everything in the villa has some tone of blue. It has a touch of contemporary design and you’ll find wall accents in almost every bedroom. With its four bedrooms and five bathrooms, you won’t be short for space.

The villa has several amenities including a pool, two balconies with gorgeous views and has a place to barbecue too. There’s a terrace you could sit around at and enjoy the weather or perhaps decide to have your morning cup of chai. Or perhaps, lounge near the pool and soak in the sun.

You can use the kitchen or for an extra INR 200, enjoy the Asian breakfast served every morning at the villa.

It’s located about 8 km from Bushi dam, in case you’re planning to leave the villa and go around Lonavala for a bit.



The price for a group of 20 is INR 19,500 per night.