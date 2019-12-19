Buy Goodies From This Home-Baker Who's Worked With Celebrity Chefs

Sapra has graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, whose list of alumnus includes the likes of Anthony Bourdain, Cat Cora, Charlie Palmer to name a few. In Kalyani Nagar, Sapra bakes a range that’s hard to resist. She's also worked with celebrity chefs like Domnique Ansal and chef Thomas Keller.

With her brand Reve Patisserie, Sapra offers the usual suspects. Cupcakes in nutella, oreo, vanilla and a few other flavours at INR 25 each for a small and INR 75 for a big one. She also has cake jars in flavours like choco-vanilla, coffee to name a few for INR 200. There are other goodies you can buy too: biscottis, cookies, brownies and fudge in a range of flavours, all priced according to the flavour, item and size.

And of course, there are cakes too! NY style cheesecake, mousse cakes, opera cake to name a few. You can get yours customised as per the occasion and really dig in. Believe us, a spoonful is enough to get you hooked to Sapra’s cakes that are moist and are immensely flavourful. They’re priced between INR 500 to INR 2000 depending on flavour and size.

But what Sapra is really known for is her almond toffee crunch and pot de creme (French-style custard). You’ll keep going back for these too repeatedly. And, if you’re ordering for the first time, your purchase should definitely include either of the two.