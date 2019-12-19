We Found 200 Varieties Of Quilts At This Exclusive Store

Housing around 200 varieties of quilts, Quilting Tree gets brownie points for its quality work and amazing colour selection. Right from soft cottons to smooth silks, they are available in different materials and patterns. Starting at INR 2750, you can buy the perfect piece suiting your bed and bedroom decor.

We recommend you check out their bedding combo sets that come with a quilt as well as two pillow covers. The pieces can be used as a bed-sheets as well as covers. We love that the quilts can simply be flipped over and used, since both the sides are stitched and printed. Some of the pieces are specially hand-woven while others are made with traditional machinery.

There are around 50 varieties of quilts for kids that come in different colours, patterns and designs of different cartoon characters. We simply loved their nursery-printed cotton quilt that was super-soft and cosy.

Fluffy, soft and extremely appealing, these quilts are a must-have in your bedroom for the perfect deep-slumber experience.