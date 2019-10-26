These Furnishing Stores Will Give A Classy Makeover To Your Homes

Moved to Pune recently? We're sure you must be busy decking up your space and looking for good stores in your neighbourhood. We've compiled a list of five home furnishing stores, we think will give a fabulous look to your homes. Happy shopping!

Home Style Furnishings

Say no to paint and get pretty wallpapers from Home Style Furnishings on Baner Road. The store also boasts of sofa covers. cushions, covers, linen and rich upholstery. Starting at INR 800, you will find beautiful fabrics for your furniture and other items like curtains, sheets and linen too.

Home Style Furnishing

Kalamkar Building, Shop 4 & 5, Baner Road, Baner, Pune

Home Decor Furnishings

If you're looking for nice bedsheets, runners, curtains for your home, this fancy home furnishing store near Kharadi bypass is an ideal option for you. The variety is huge and you will find these products made of different types of fabrics and linen. The printed curtains starting at INR 560 have our hearts.

Home Decor Furnishing

Shop 165-B, Near Balaji Hospital, Nagar Road, Kharadi, Pune

Maspar Store

This carpet store in Yerawada will take your breath away. The carpet and rug collection at The Maspar Store is truly one-of-a-kind. From pashmina to Kashmiri to gondh to tribal - the variety starts at INR 4000. You will also find runners, curtains and comfy mattress, pillows and many other home furnishing items.

Maspar

Ishanya Mall, Ground Floor, Airport Main Road, Yerawada, Pune

Silkyworld Antiques

If you love vintage decor, Silkyworld Antiques is the store for you. Located in Camp, this store has a unique range of antiques, handicraft pieces such as vintage jugs, pots, vases, figurines, statuettes etc. Add royalty to your home with the Kashmiri rugs and carpets starting at INR 6,000.

Silkyworld

2148, Next To Fernandez Bakery, MG Road, Camp, Pune

Enhance Decor and Home Furnishing

People living in Chinchwad area, we've found an awesome home furnishing store for you. Enhance Decor and Home Furnishing is a multi-branded store, which has everything ranging from curtains, bedsheets, cushions, duvets, quilts and upholstery and much more. The cushion sets start at INR 450 and we cannot get over the cute prints.
Enhance Decor & Home Furnishing

Empire Square, Shop 1, Old Mumbai Pune Highway, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

