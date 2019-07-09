Shopping for kids is quite a task. Be it toys, games, art supplies, pillows, clothes, stationery or decor pieces for a kid's room, finding perfect merchandise to make them happy is an achievement. Confused about where to shop? We've got you covered.
Toys, Pillows & Home Decor: 5 Fun Homegrown Brands For Children
Piccolo Toys
This homegrown brand specialises in wooden toys, kids' room decor and much more. Piccolo Toys is an online store and has its own website and also sells its toys on Amazon. We loved the quirky alarm clocks as well as wall-clocks for your kids' rooms. Apart from that, they have a good collection of clothing too. For orders, you need to DM them on Instagram. If you want a specific type of room-decor for your kids, you may call them and visit them in their office. This monsoon, avail 25 per cent discount on all their products.
Doodlers
Up your child's wardrobe game with clothing from Doodlers situated at Parihar Chowk in Aundh. Well-tailored, bright and quirky, you can find tees, shirts, dresses, jeans for girls as well as boys. We loved the formal shirt collection for little boys as well as pull-overs for girls. Check out their tees that have cute doodles drawn on them.
De Regalo
Brainchild of Preeti Chhabria, De Regalo is the brand to opt for when you want to make your kids happy. This Insta store, based in Pune has super cute merchandise. Right from bright wall hangings, throw pillows to personalised tees, you can get everything customised for your kids and their rooms at affordable prices. Check out their designs on their Instagram page and DM them for orders. You can also call her up and get your dose of happiness delivered to your doorstep.
Toyzoo
All you see is colours and super adorable things as soon as you enter Toyzoo on ITI Road in Aundh. The place has such a vibe that it brings out the kid in you. You can shop for cute toys, games, art supplies, digital kid-friendly stuff and books. Heading to a kid's birthday party? Gift them the signature combo sets of art supplies and games. We love that this place is attached with a play zone for kids where these little monsters can hop, skip and make merry.
Enlit Kids
If your kids love reading, then this place is a heaven. Enlit kids located in Regent Plaza Mall on Baner-Pashan link road makes it a point to instill reading habits among kids. With a huge collection of comics, children's books, colouring books, GK guides, encyclopaedias and puzzles, you can send your kids here and let them choose their picks. This shop has art combos and game sets to bring a smile on their faces.
Cocoons Fashion
Situated on DP Road Aundh, Cocoons Fashion Ltd. is a one-stop destination for shopping for kid's apparel and garments. Be it party dresses, ethnic, or even casuals, up your kids' style game with merch from this store. Dressing up your child in funky dungarees? They have an excellent collection starting at just INR 500.
