Toys, Pillows & Home Decor: 5 Fun Homegrown Brands For Children

This homegrown brand specialises in wooden toys, kids' room decor and much more. Piccolo Toys is an online store and has its own website and also sells its toys on Amazon. We loved the quirky alarm clocks as well as wall-clocks for your kids' rooms. Apart from that, they have a good collection of clothing too. For orders, you need to DM them on Instagram. If you want a specific type of room-decor for your kids, you may call them and visit them in their office. This monsoon, avail 25 per cent discount on all their products.