This Homestay With A Gorgeous Courtyard Is Only 2 Hours Away From Pune

Retreat On Cloud 9 at Frichley Hill Road, looks like one of those old-school brick houses with a gorgeous courtyard and a beautiful garden full of chickoo, lychee and mango trees. The place is perfect for a romantic getaway, far from the city chaos. The surrounding area, too, is extremely quiet and peaceful.

The villa has two gorgeous bedrooms that ensure complete privacy. There is a living room too, tastefully done up with vintage furniture and pastel notes. Apart from this, the villa takes care of all your basic needs - fresh linens, pillows, toiletries, WiFi, TV and air conditioners. Prices start at INR 14,000 per night, however this keeps changing depending on the season and availability.



We hear the owner is quite friendly and stays at the outhouse of the villa. Make sure you have a conversation and get some recommendations on what to do in and around the place.

