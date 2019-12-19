Colonial Rooms & A Private Machan: This Homestay Is Ideal For A Family Vacation

Orchid Villa is ideal for big families and their bigger reunions. The location is perfect too, considering its proximity to Kolaba Fort, Vrindavan Farms and Akshi Beach. Orchid Villa has beautiful, colonial-style rooms that are spacious enough to host 10 guests at a time. The decor is simple and homely. Expect stone walls, swings, hanging flower pots, charming bird houses, antique furniture and stunning chandeliers all around the property. Additionally, we hear the hospitality by the caretaker is top-notch. Fresh linens, pillow covers and toiletries are kept in place before you arrive. And, while the kitchen is available for the guests to use, you can request a chef at an additional cost.

Apart from this, what really impressed us is Orchid's well-maintained lawn with a patio and a private machan, which we think is the perfect spot for an early morning tea and breakfast. For those of you who wish to book the place for winters, we hear they also have an indoor fireplace. How cool?

