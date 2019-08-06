Love Keychains? This Store In Hong Kong Lane Has 1000+ Options To Choose From

Keychains are the best kind of accessory that help is in organising our keys. Some of us, have a profound liking towards collecting them. Building on this, Shop No. 19 in Hong Kong lane has a large variety of keychains for you to choose from.



Located in the accessories’ hub, the Hong Kong Lane, Shop No. 19 has a number of accessories for you to choose from. The store has a good collection of watches, wallets, belts and other stuff. However, most of this collection is for men. There are very few pieces available for women. What is significant here is their large collection of keychains.

Right from the moment you enter the store, you will find bunches of them hanging on chains. They have pieces dedicated to a number of fandoms. You could be a Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones fan, or anything like it, and you would find a keychain suiting you. If you cannot relate to these shows or universes, you can find simple ones as well. They also have keychains that have a string that generally bikers use.

We found cartoon keychains of Spiderman, Captain America, Ironman, Superman, etc. We also found Harry Potter-themed keychains too. They were available in the shape of the elderly wand, the deathly hallows, the golden snitch. They also had the Hogwarts sigil as well as sigils of each and every house separately. If you are a Game Of Thrones fan, you will find keychains of almost all the houses and also in the shape of the iron throne. If you have a nephew or nice, you can get them keychains of Doremon, Chota Bheem, Ben 10 and even Shinchan (we know whom you are taking the Shinchan keychain for).

These keychains are available in rubber, metal and plastic. They also have pocket watches in large, medium and small sizes available with them. The prices for the keychains start at INR 10 for a basic one and goes up to INR 100. On the other hand the watches start at INR 250.