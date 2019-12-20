This Super Cool Bar Has Opened Its Doors In Kalyani Nagar!

Hoppipola: This is the place from which I started experimenting with food and drinks. It was long back like 4-5 years ago. I used to visit their Aundh branch almost every month. And now they have opened their doors in Kalyani Nagar as well. The place is happening and you will get all your Hoppi (happy) vibes theirs. Unwinding is a necessity when you work in the corporate sector. Apart from the quirky ambience, they have great food and a wide range of drinks to choose from. Their courteous staff will help you find the drink which you are looking for. They have indoor as well as outdoor sitting areas. Outdoor is my favourite when its day and indoor when I am partying with a bunch of people. My favourite dishes are- Chicken popsicle - A must-try Mac n cheese pizza - A combination of both sizzling chicken Sukka - Too good. Jaipuri masala papad - Khichiya papad cheesy nachos avalanche- Cheese overload