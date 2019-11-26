Hoppipola Is Now At Kalyani Nagar & We Can't Keep Calm!

After Gushing over Hoppipola Aundh outlet for years now, we recently decided to visit their new and second outlet at Pune-Kalyani Nagar. 🔺Ambience - Located in the very prime areas of Kalyani Nagar, this place has good outdoor as-well-as Indoor seating space. The indoor environment gives you full of party vibes, with their dim colourful lights, bar & mocktail lounge and music playing in the background. They play some good music after 9 PM which could make you dance. I liked their trendy wall decors too. Outdoor Area is cool & vibrant too. This area can be good for people who smoke or prefer open space. 🔺Food - Now coming towards food, we tried below Chef recommendations : 🔸Salad - In Salads, we tried Caesar Salad (Green Salad) & Chicken Salad. Chicken Salad is my personal favourite. 🔸Time-Pass Platter - It's a must-try Munching. The platter consists of Peanut, Cheeslings and Channa Jor Garam. 🔸Naga Chilli Potatoes - A Crispy fried Potatoes toasted in a medium spicy sauce. 🔸Cheesy Nachos Avalanche - Best Nachos I ever tried. Cheese Sauce, Chilli, Cheddar and sliced Jalapenos topped with some cream and salsa on the side. 🔸Thread Paneer - Such a cute dish. A lot of Crispy strands and at the centre, we have marinated piece of paneer. 🔸Old Monk Chicken Wings - Old Monk + Chicken Wings = Match made in heaven. Chicken wings marinated, roasted and then flamed with rum. 🔸Thai Spiced Grilled Fish - Thai Fish grilled in superb garlic Barbecue Sauce. 🔸Southern Spiced Crispy Prawns - I loved this Starter. The crunchy coating is perfectly seasoned and provides extra crunch. I loved the Sauces provided on the sides. 🔸Truffle Trio Pizza - A thin crust Veg Pizza consisting of Mushroom, Sun-dried tomatoes and Spinach toppings. 🔸Jerk Chicken Pizza - My favourite Chicken Pizza. Loved this thin crust crunchy Pizza with Jerk Spiced Chicken, Bell peppers & Jalapenos. 🔸Stuffed Grilled Chicken Sizzler - We ordered this in our Main course. Grilled Chicken stuffed with Spinach, Sun-dried tomato & cheese + Veggies + Mashed Potatoes. 🔺Desert - 🔸Sizzling Brownie Sundae - All-time favourite dish. Sizzling Brownie is a mandatory dessert that I order whenever I visit a new place. Loved this brownie. 🔸Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice-cream - Amazing, sweet Apple Pie topped with Vanilla Ice-cream is a perfect Desert after a whole course meal. 🔺Drinks - We ordered IQ, Gin, Forbidden Punch Mocktails and few more. They all were just amazing. 🔺Overall Experience - Overall, I had a great time and fun trying out their amazing food and drinks. I just love the vibes coming from this place. Thanks to their amazing staff for being so helpful, supportive and explaining their menu.