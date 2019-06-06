Experience The Thrill Of A Hot Air Balloon Ride Around Pune

Hot air balloon rides might not be too popular with the locals, but we’ve noticed that over the last couple of years this idea has taken flight with many. There has been an increase in Punekars flocking to the suburbs or enjoying a 45min road trip to Lonavala, only to enjoy the thrill of a hot air balloon ride. An hour of your life that remains etched in your life, a hot air balloon ride is definitely something worthy of a bucket list.

Wondering where to enjoy this adrenaline rush? Head to these hot air balloon spots near Pune

Lonavala Hot Air Balloon Club

One hour of this ride promises 360 degree views of the Sahyadris while flying 4000 feet high in the air. The flights are usually conducted in the morning, and promise views of a spectacular sunrise too. At the end of the flight you also get a flight certificate signed by your pilot. Prices start from INR 11,000 per person.

4.2

Orritel Hotel, Opp. Talegaon MIDC Junction, Old Mumbai Pune Highway, Vadgaon, Maharashtra

Adventures365.in

Think adventure, think Adventures365! Air, water, earth, fire, sky….you name an adventure you’d prefer, and they’d have it curated just for you. Known for their fabulous camping experiences, they are amongst the most popular choices for hot air balloon rides. The rides start at INR 12,000 per person and are held in Lonavala near Pune. The rides last 1 hour, but the entire activity will take around 3hours which includes briefing and snacks. You also get a flight certificate at the end of the ride.

Sky Waltz Balloon Safari

Organised by Adventure Nation, this hot air balloon ride comes highly recommended by guests as an experience of a lifetime. The flights are organised during dusk and dawn and are conducted for a duration of 1 hour. The experience also involves good food and briefing time before the flight. So the entire experience takes around 3 hours. You also get flight certificate at the end of the ride. Flying at a height of 1200 feet above ground, this ride is definitely one worth taking! Prices start at INR 8900 per person.

4.8

Hotel Orritel, Deccan Hills, Old Mumbai Pune Highway, Vadgaon, Maharashtra

