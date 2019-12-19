Book This Colonial Villa For Your Next Affordable Vacation

Hotel Mount View Heritage is located 1,300 metres above sea level and overlooks the green Panchgani valleys. The hotel looks very old-school, something out of the colonial era with carved windows, a front porch and low ceilings made of wood. The entire property is surrounded by tall trees and a charming flower garden.

The interiors, too, are nicely done with sophisticated wooden flooring, poster beds, antique furniture and show-pieces. There is a mini-theatre and a game room in the property for recreation purposes. Starting at INR 3,800 per night, you can choose amongst 6 different kinds of rooms out here - standard double, deluxe double, deluxe quadruple, family room, standard quadruple and standard triple. If you're visiting this place with your partner, we recommend you check out their standard double rooms with garden views.

