Make A Romantic Escape To This Boutique Stay Near Mahabaleshwar

Located in Bhilar near Mahabaleshwar, this boutique hotel is perfect for a romantic weekend away. If you’re looking to book a stay for your anniversary or you simply need quality time with your partner, then 1 BR Boutique Stay is where you should head.



Offering wooden quadruple rooms, you’ll get the feeling of staying in a wooden cabin. But inside, you’ll get a fairly homely vibe. The interiors are simple but have all the amenities you need. The bathroom has free toiletries, the hotel has free WiFi and room service too. The rooms also have a TV and a fridge. Plus, the breakfast is inclusive. Now who doesn’t love that?

If you’re looking to indulge in some activities around, you’re not too far from the popular sightseeing spots. Parsi Point, Mapro Garden and Sydney Point are less than 5kms away. And if you’re planning a trip here in the monsoon, Lingmala Falls are only about 8kms away.

The hotel also has an outdoor pool that you can dive into. And, a small wooden shed by the pool where you can sit and relax.

Over a weekend, a room for two adults will set you back INR 5,328 inclusive of taxes. There’s free parking at the property if you’re driving there. The check-in time is between 12 PM to 12.30 PM and the checkout time is set between 11 AM to 11.30 AM.