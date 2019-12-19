Have The Hots For Chocolate? This Pet-Friendly Patisserie Offers 10 Flavours Of Hot Chocolate You Must Try

When it is pouring outside and you need to keep yourself warm, hot chocolate is something we all prefer. Good news for you if you have hots for this drink. There is an exclusive hot chocolate place in Koregaon Park that not only serves 10 types of hot chocolate but is also pet-friendly with an exclusive pet menu. Head To Hots for Chocolate in lane number 7 and sip on your chocolaty elixir. Dark, milk, white, choco and mint, red velvet, choco-orange, mocha, spiced, choco-hazelnut and peanut-butter: you have 10 delicious flavours starting at INR 150 only. We tried the choco-orange hot chocolate and simply loved the citrus zest that skillfully flirted with the chocolate. The second flavour we tried was red-velvet, an offbeat flavour for this drink, that is perfect for someone who loves red velvet! Did we tell you that they serve a yummy coconut cake piece with every glass of hot chocolate? Not just this beverage, they also serve some yummy bakery treats such as cheesecake, pie, pastries, rolls, cupcakes cookies, chocolates, cake loaves and granola bags. Their cookie collection caught our attention. Cutely packed, they were available in unique flavours such as M&M, snickerdoodle, ginger apart from the usual chocolate oness. Get customised dessert jars, treat packets and themed cakes that are beautifully designed and packaged. They also serve hand-churned ice-creams in three flavours: black forest, marshmallow and Nutella. The best thing about this place is that it is pet-friendly and has a cute corner for puppers! Get your furry friends along and treat them to pet-friendly delights such as pet-special hot chocolate, pumpkin truffle and cookies starting at INR 20. The place is beautifully done up in pastels and emits a French patisserie vibe. Whether you're a chocolate fan or not, do stop by for the yummy treats and a cheerful vibe.