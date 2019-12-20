Buy Handcrafted Organic Candles From This Kids NGO & Light Up Their Lives

Light up a candle and illuminate the life of a child from the House of Angelites, an NGO which supports over 40 underprivileged children. Check out their Instagram page of House of Angelites and buy beautiful candles made from scratch by these talented kids. The institute trains these kids in this art to make them self-sufficient. These candles are available in 80 to 100 styles however, their popular shapes include cylindrical with floral emboss, different patterns and engraves, as well as round puffballs. The unique thing about these candles is that they are handcrafted and made of organic wax. The ingredients are soothing and mainly comprise essential oils such as lavender, rose, lemongrass, vanilla and more. We love the fact that the wax doesn't ooze but drips within, retaining the design until the candle burns out. A piece starts at INR 200. Since handmade favours are in trend, why not be a good samaritan and score pretty candles as your wedding favours? Did you know you can also shop for combos that consist of 3-4 pieces of different styles? For INR 650, score an awesome combo that comes in pretty shades of Tiffany, lavender, lime yellow, eggshell, hot pink, golden, crimson and more. Christmas is around the corner and it's time you eave behind toxic decor especially regular candles and go for the organic ones which will spread light and just light. Check out the designs on their Instagram page and DM them to know the price. If you want special customisation, you can ask them to do so. Don't forget the light you will be spreading in these children's lives.