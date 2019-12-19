Why Should Girls Have All The Fun? This Boutique Does Designer Wear Only For Men

Men, it's your turn to shine on your wedding day with customised and bespoke sherwani, Jodhpuris, suits and more from House of Homme in Pune. Located on the first floor of Nucleus Mall, House of Homme should be every millennial groom's go-to place. The lavish store has a wide range of outfits for you to choose from. The store has in-house designers, which ensures that your outfit for your big day will be one-of-a-kind. House of Homme is not just a designer boutique for grooms-to-be, but also for his squad. The store has a number of traditional Indian outfits as well as Indo-Western outfits. You can find sherwani, bandhgala, suits and tuxedos. As the store specialises in custom wear, you will not find a lot of ready-to-wear clothes. Apart from clothes, the store also offers accessories and styling tips. However, the pieces that are available at the store will give you an idea of the type of styles, design and quality on offer at the boutique. At House of Homme, the team of designers work in sync with you to make sure that what you wear is stylish and also comfortable. The store doesn't stock up on readymade clothing, and is only open on an appointment basis. So do make sure that you have your appointment in place.