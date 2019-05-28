Hungarian Street Food!

Travelled approximately 20 kms with a fellow blogger only to visit this place and it was so worth it! Kurtosshhh, named after Kurtosh a popular street food from Hungary was something I tried for the first time and absolutely fell in love with. It is a cone made from flour (they also have the multi-grain option) coated in cheese and herbs, freshly baked for you in the traditional Hungarian way with different fillings inside it. While Kurtosh is a sweet street food from Hungary, the chef at Kurtosshhh has incorporated different flavours in the fillings, both sweet and savoury. What we tried - Oreo Cookie Kurtosh - Sweet Oreo cookie filling inside the Kurtosh coated in chocolate crumbs, topped with vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies and drizzled with chocolate sauce and chocolate chips are the reason I fell in love with Kurtosh. Barbecued Chocolate Chicken Kurtosh - Barbecued chicken and chocolate! Who would've thought! Chicken cooked in barbecue sauce with chocolate, cheese and mixed herbs was amazing and I highly recommend this. Italian Cheesy Chicken Kurtosh - Chicken tossed in mixed herbs, garlic and cheese gave the perfect Italian taste with the first bite itself. Cheesy Crispy Chicken Bagel Sandwich - Cheesy, crispy and more than enough for two, this bagel sandwich was amazing. If you want to take a break from your regular pizzas and burgers, Kurtosshhh is the place for you.