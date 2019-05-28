Travelled approximately 20 kms with a fellow blogger only to visit this place and it was so worth it! Kurtosshhh, named after Kurtosh a popular street food from Hungary was something I tried for the first time and absolutely fell in love with. It is a cone made from flour (they also have the multi-grain option) coated in cheese and herbs, freshly baked for you in the traditional Hungarian way with different fillings inside it. While Kurtosh is a sweet street food from Hungary, the chef at Kurtosshhh has incorporated different flavours in the fillings, both sweet and savoury. What we tried - Oreo Cookie Kurtosh - Sweet Oreo cookie filling inside the Kurtosh coated in chocolate crumbs, topped with vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies and drizzled with chocolate sauce and chocolate chips are the reason I fell in love with Kurtosh. Barbecued Chocolate Chicken Kurtosh - Barbecued chicken and chocolate! Who would've thought! Chicken cooked in barbecue sauce with chocolate, cheese and mixed herbs was amazing and I highly recommend this. Italian Cheesy Chicken Kurtosh - Chicken tossed in mixed herbs, garlic and cheese gave the perfect Italian taste with the first bite itself. Cheesy Crispy Chicken Bagel Sandwich - Cheesy, crispy and more than enough for two, this bagel sandwich was amazing. If you want to take a break from your regular pizzas and burgers, Kurtosshhh is the place for you.
Hungarian Street Food!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
We also tried their Bubble Gum and Roasted Hazelnut Milkshakes, but did not like the taste that much since they were too watery.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Also On Kurtosshhh
Other Outlets
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)