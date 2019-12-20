Hungry Much? Drop By This Restaurant For Amazing Platters To Fix Your Cheese Carvings

Hunger Lust from now onwards will be my happy place. Situated opposite Karishma Society, Kothrud, this place offers some amazing recipes for your cravings. I went there with my friends, the staff is humble. The place is sufficiently spacious. We ordered, 1. White sauce pasta, one of the best white sauce pasta I had. The sauce was delicious, creamy and amazingly scrumptious. 2. The paneer Tandoori pizza, this is the ultimate bliss for thin-crust pizza lovers. The base was perfectly made, even though we took our own time to finish the pizza, the base was still soft. The veg maharaja burger, a perfect blend of spiciness, flavours, creaminess and freshness. The Burger was the show-stealer. Very appetizing. The thousand island nachos, topped with tempting sauces and served with salsa dip, the nachos were perfect. Coming to the beverages, the green apple cooler and blue citrus were mind-blowingly refreshing, the reason I say this is coz the flavours were really strong and fizzy. The Belgium chocolate milkshake was again delicious. Overall it's a budget-friendly place which you can opt for your unsatisfied cravings.