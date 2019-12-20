Kafe Espress is a cute little cafe in chinchwad. The decor was quite amazing and the food was also pretty good. I ordered the Peri-Peri fries and kuka and dark chocolate coffee. The taste of fries was amazing and kuka was top notch. The dark chocolate coffee was not that good yet it was amazing. IN FRAME: Peri-Peri fries, kuka, dark chocolate coffee
This Cute Little Cafe In Chinchwad Serves Peri-Peri Fries With Yum Milkshakes!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
