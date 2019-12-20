This Cute Little Cafe In Chinchwad Serves Peri-Peri Fries With Yum Milkshakes!

Cafes

Kafe Espress

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune
4.4

Shobha Appartment, Shop 4 & 5, Near New English School Anand, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kafe Espress is a cute little cafe in chinchwad. The decor was quite amazing and the food was also pretty good. I ordered the Peri-Peri fries and kuka and dark chocolate coffee. The taste of fries was amazing and kuka was top notch. The dark chocolate coffee was not that good yet it was amazing. IN FRAME: Peri-Peri fries, kuka, dark chocolate coffee

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

