We Kid You Not, This Luxurious Staycation Is For INR 6,500 Only

Pune is home to many five star hotels. Due to its heavy population of MNCs, you have a lot of five star properties that offer exclusive deals. But it’s always great to have something for families too, right? After all, a staycation is all about relaxing and staying in luxury for a few days, away from the hustle.

Even though the weather is great to go out and explore, it’s also very tiring. People usually like to enjoy the rains by staying in. Keeping this in mind Hyatt Pune has introduced their staycation weekend packages. In their Kalyani Nagar hotel, Hyatt is offering an exclusive package for the monsoon that will be available every weekend of the season. The packages start at INR 6,500+ taxes and go upwards according to your room choices.

Unlike other hotel packages, this dedicated staycation getaway comes with all that you need to enjoy a monsoon weekend: luxurious rooms, personalised service, contemporary dining, and leisure activities. The best features of this staycation are the buffet dining experiences and the yoga sessions. You can enjoy a delicious spread of Indian, Continental, Japanese, Italian and much more at their diner and lunch buffets that are included in the packages. For breakfast, be assured to find all your favourites under the same roof. If you are looking for some rejuvenation, you should definitely try out their yoga sessions or get a nice message in their spa. For the kids, they also have many fun activities arranged.

If you are looking for a wholesome family getaway without actually having to be out in the rains then Hyatt Pune is offering you the best option to stay in and enjoy a memorable weekend!