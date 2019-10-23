Hyatt's Chef Sunee Chaichan Has Curated A Special Thai Menu That You Have To Try Out

We love Thai food. The flavours, the taste everything about it just makes about anyone, drool all over it. And straight coming from Hyatt Thailand's Kitchen, Chef Sunee Chaichan has created a special menu, celebrating her Thai roots.

If you have been craving for some authentic Thai cuisine, you have got to head to Ban Tao at Hyatt Kalyani Nagar. The restaurant, that is thoughtfully designed is perfect for any mood. You can go hear for a date, for your Diwali lunch or dinner, hanging out with friends and much more. What obviously catches attention over here is their huge indoor water fall that you see, the moment you enter the property. If the waterfall makes you feel a little over whelmed, you can always take a table inside.

Along with their regular delicious pan-Asian cuisine, Ban-Tao is conducting a special food festival. The festival has been curated by chef chef Sunee Chaichan who works with various properties of Hyatt. When she came to India, she obviously wanted to recreate the flavours taht she has grown with and works with. Hence , she carried them with her all the way from home country. However, along with creating flavours back home, she has also tried to incorporate a number of locally accessible ingredients. Overall, the outcome of it all is something that you simply cannot miss!

The dishes curated for this festival include a number of starters such as tod mun pla, gui satay, popai phak, tao hu tood. From their main course, you can select any one from dishes such as massaman kai, gang kiew wan, pad Thai. To finally end your food you can opt between saku cantalope and ice cream kathi. Whatever you choose, you are for sure in for a food coma!

