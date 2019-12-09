Yollops Has Got Over 40 Flavours Of Ice Cream & It Surely Never Disappoints!

A few days ago I got a chance to visit this amazing place called Yollops Ice Cream located in Kothrud and on the busy streets of Paud Road. While the owner was interacting with us, he introduced us to almost 38-40 Desi style flavors of ice cream, which has no essences at all, but pure ice cream. The entire menu includes flavors like, 1. Modak 2. Puran Poli 3. Kolkata Meetha Paan 4. Chai Biscuits And many more. In all these flavors you will get the original taste of that actual dish. And it was an amazing experience. Next time if you crave for Ice cream then this is the place for you.