All Cheese Lover, Order Some Amazing Quick Bites From This Delivery Kitchen

TGFP is a small delivery kitchen that serves delicious pizzas, pasta and garlic bread. They also have 1-2 tables available in case you want to enjoy the pizza's hot from the oven. We tried their different garlic breads-Cheesy, spicy corn and mushroom delight. The corn was so well cooked and sweet. Then came the veggie delight and chicken makhani Pizzas. The pizza size was 7" but they were really heavy on the tummy with lots of cheese and other Veggies. One of the best pizzas I had in a long time. The white sauce pasta, however, was not appetizing for me. They have a lot of varieties in pizzas, garlic bread and quick bites. Do visit this place if you are craving for cheesy pizza's and if you love cheese pulls!