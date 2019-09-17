Treat Yourself At This Quaint Little Cafe Tucked In Koregaon Park

If you like all things chocolaty, then you are in for a treat at this quaint little cafe tucked in the bylanes of Koregaon Park. Roughly around 3 months old, this place specializes in all things chocolate. Be it your chocolate bars, almond kisses, cookies, granola, and hot chocolate of course. Their specialty being hot chocolates, they have a menu for hot chocolates which consists of 14-15 different types of hot chocolates. And hey, these are not your traditional hot chocolates. They've gone ahead and taken the game a notch up by introducing red velvet hot chocolate, peanut butter hot chocolate, spiced and orange hot chocolate. And they do lip-smacking pastries and cookies too! What to try at Hots For Chocolate? 1. Red Velvet Hot Chocolate 2. Chocolate and Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate 3. Mint Hot Chocolate 4. Classic Dark Hot Chocolate (for the ones who don't wish to experiment). 5. The Opera (Pastry) 6. Carrot Cake (Pastry) 7. Red Velvet Cake (Pastry) Oh hey, did I mention that they're pet-friendly? Yes! They love your fur babies way too much and they also have a special menu for pets. They do cookies, biscottis and Hot Chocolate of course. Yes yes! Hot Chocolate for your fur babies! Isn't it cool?