Drop By This Place To Experience What Culture Pune Has To Offer

Culture Pune has that cult associated with it around FC Road area for sure. Bustling with a young crowd, mostly college going and young professionals, Culture is a place for hangouts, parties and some fun time with your homies. Loved the vibes, the music and the aura this place had. It covers a good seating area boasting of quirky and country sidebar like interiors. The menu has a uniqueness to it and hence we decided to lay our hands on all the sections from cocktails to desserts. Detailed review (jump to bottom for top picks) - Cocktails -Tulsibaug: Served in a Kalash or Kalsi, this vodka-based drink was mixed with Watermelon and Basil flavours. Definitely aesthetic enough. -RB Sir: Coffee, Peppermint, and whiskey based cocktail was the one that stood out for me. -C Cosmo: The most aesthetic drink after Tulsibaug. Served as a Martini and Cotton Candy in a cocktail glass. Pouring the drink on to the cotton candy was so satisfying to watch. -Hammered Whiskey: The Whiskey-based drink blended with Passion Fruit syrup and pineapple juice. A little too sweet but good. -Malai wali whiskey: Liqueur and whiskey cocktail. Again a good experiment. -Mocktails: Island Affair and Chatpata Cola were so refreshing. Island Affair stole the aesthetics game while Cola one had a strong taste game. Food: Honey Chilli Potato: Probably the best ones I had so far. Luckily they weren't the usual long stick fries but were actual potato pieces with everything being an in-house creation. They were crisp and delicious. Paneer Tikka: The marination and the spices were perfect. The chutney was an amazing compliment to it. Mushroom Tocas: Mushroom, corn, and cheese filled balls. I found them just average compared to the other dishes. Paneer Paprika: Part of the main course, this dish looked so beautiful. The plating was simple yet beautiful. Served with spaghetti noodles, thin Paneer slices dipped in Paprika sauce and some salad to accompany. Made for a perfect meal in itself. Ratatouille Pilaf: My favourite part of the food. Deliciously buttered and cooked with vegetables tossed in herbs and spices made it a perfect combination. The aroma was captivating, to say the least. Lastly at the end, Desserts: Bourbon Panna Cotta, Creme Brulee, Brownie Fondue, Coconut Cheesecake and Old Monk Mousse shot were the ones we had our hands on. The Panna Cotta and the Mousse Shot were the best ones among them. Top picks by The Bored Panda 🐼 - RB Sir Honey Chilli Potato Ratatouille Pilaf Paneer Paprika Old Monk Mousse Shot Bourbon Panna Cotta The place is definitely worth more than multiple visits! Bang on prices, polite staff behaviour, quick service times, big portion sizes and not to forget, the music, ambiance, and vibes. The place has everything working in its favor.