In Love With Mangalorean Cuisine? Order From This Delivery Outlet

How I Mangalore can satisfy your Non-Veg cravings to the fullest. Had ordered last week some items and here stands my review on them : ◾Chicken Sukka - This was something I loved the most. The gravy was thick and the spices were blended in a correct proportion which resulted in such an amazing dish. ◾Chicken Pulimunchi - This is a traditional dish famous in Tulunadu (Udupi/Mangalore). The name says it all that this dish stands for Kori = Chicken, Puli = Tamarind(sour), Munchi = chilli so it's chicken in tangy, spicy gravy. ◾Mutton Pepper - It tasted authentic. The mutton was cooked well and the flavour of pepper was balanced and not overpowering. ◾Chicken Green Curry - It had a nice look and had a thin gravy. It was less spicy and overall I liked its taste. ◾Chicken Ghee Roast - Chicken pieces cooked in ghee which can just fill your tummy by its smell. The taste was amazing. ◾Neer Dosa - The dosa was thin and melted with a bite in the mouth. Overall had a good experience with the delivery from this outlet. Would recommend if you are a Non-Veg lover.