Incredible Rooftop Lounge In Hinjewadi To Let Your Hair Down!

Over The Top, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi Over The Top is a beautiful rooftop restaurant on the terrace of Radisson Blu, Hinjewadi. The swimming pool, amazing mood lighting and great music results in an incredibly relaxing vibe. The place is classy and the live music on weekends makes it a very cosy enjoyable experience. The service is top-notch and food goes along great with the mood as well. A relatively small but well-curated menu of Indian, Continental and Oriental cuisine. They have amazing drinks as well. I tried their signature - Hinjefication Cocktail - a refreshing Vodka and Cranberry juice cocktail with star anise, basil etc. Amazing stuff. The bartender was very proactive and served me his special cocktail with Brandy, cream and coffee. Another really delicious and very different cocktail. Food: Karari Roti was crispy and amazing, a lovely snack to munch on along with drinks as you wait for the food. Starters - Murgh Hariyali Kabab was herby, juicy and delicious, and the Babri Kabab (Mutton Seekh) too was amazing. The Ajwaini Fish tikka had an amazing flavour and a bold ajwain taste. The Fried Calamari rings were subtly spiced and a wonderful snack, especially with the mayo sauce and drinks. In veg, the Paneer Peshawari kabab was an absolute stunner. Mild spices, creamy and perfect whole spice flavour. Fried Crumb Cheese (basically Mozzarella Sticks) was a treat to munch on. The Malai Mutter Kabab was decent too. Grilled Prawns - I was hoping for a continental/butter garlic style but was served Tandoori Prawns. It was a bit over-spiced and overcooked for my liking, but pretty good overall. Mains - The Grilled Chicken was amazing. The skin was crispy and the accompanying sauteed vegetables and mushroom pepper jus were just so flavourful and delicious. The Chicken was a bit overcooked though. The Pesto Fish was quite nice and juicy but the pesto flavour didn't come through enough. I would love a fresher basil-garlic flavour. But overall a nice dish. Dessert- The Tiramisu was amazing with great flavour and texture. The Red Velvet Cheesecake was astonishingly good too, the flavour of both the cheese and red velvet coming through and complementing each other nicely. The Ras Malai was cool, creamy and refreshing as well. Verdict- This is, I guess, one of my favourite rooftop restaurants in Pune, now. The vibe, feel and service of the place is excellent. The food and drinks are amazing too, though a few tweaks here and there are necessary. But nothing to complain about, I just wish it wasn't as far away from my home, I would love to go here for a chilly evening!