From Prints To Plains: Source Quality Fabrics From This Store In Budhwar Peth

We found Indore Cut Piece, a pretty simple store that sells fabric at wholesale prices. The store is located under Archana restaurant and has a huge range for you to choose from. The store has a major collection of fabrics that can be used to make shirts and kurtas.

At this store we found good quality cotton fabrics starting at INR 120. We also saw a good variety in floral prints too. Mind you, these floral prints aren’t like your regular dual-coloured prints. There are fabrics that looked like prints you would come across at fast fashion brands like Zara. The current trend of vertical striped fabrics is quite extensive here. They also have pastels, checkered and plain fabrics available.

The cheapest range of fabrics for shirts starts at INR 120 for a meter and can go upto INR 500. This place also has a good collection of materials for pants too, if you're looking to get a pair stitched. The fabric for pants start at INR 150.

Indore Cut Piece sources it’s fabrics from across textile factories in the country. Apart from factory produced cloth, they also have a very small collection of handloom fabrics. We also came across khadi cotton, which is apt to get a vest stitched out of.

At an extra charge, the store will source a fabric for you if they don’t have it readily available. You can also get a shirt or t-shirt stitched here for INR 200 only. So basically, if you shop for a meter of cloth for INR 150 from here and get it stitched here too, you have a customised piece for just INR 350. Now that’s a steal, no?