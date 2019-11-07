Gorge On Some Amazing Delicacies At This Small Quirky Cafe In Deccan Gymkhana!

Hippie@Heart: I always wanted to visit this place as I had heard a lot about their legendary mac n cheese. They have outdoor and indoor seating with beautiful ambience. In veg starters, we had their:- * Kalamata olives tapenade which had cream cheese and olives paste on a biscuit which you are supposed to have in a single bite! Not a big fan of olives but this dish was really a bomb for me. Something different yet so tasty. * Feta and spinach vol a vent which was a small puff pastry with spinach and cheddar cheese in it. The coating was not at all thick and the spinach went really well with the cheddar. In Nov veg starter we had:- * Mutton ghee roast which was cooked to perfection and the masala to it was on next level. If you a non-vegetarian then do not forget to order this dish! * Sambhal prawns which were sweet and spicy in taste and the pork ribs had a smoky Barbeque flavour to it. For mains, we had their:- * Farm fresh Pizza and their chicken chorizo. Both the pizzas were thin crust and had ample amount of toppings and cheese on it. The chicken chorizo was on a Spicer side with the chillies to it. We also had their Mac n Cheese and I concluded that this was the best mac n cheese I had in Pune. The cheddar cheese they use is really amazing and the macaroni were beautifully cooked and blended with the cheese sauce! Do visit this restaurant if you are in search of a place which has really good Ambience and served delicious food! The must-haves over here are the Mac n cheese and the mutton ghee roast!