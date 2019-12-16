Indulge Yourself Into The Authentic Pan Asian Cuisine At This Restaurant!

Visited this place a few days back to try out their 2nd Anniversary special menu. Five fat monks is a Pan Asian restaurant situated in the busy lanes of Balewadi Highstreet. They have indoor as well as outdoor seating options. The ambience is cool and cosy inside. Coming to the drinks we tried Spicy guava that is a delightful combination of spicy, tart and fruity taste. Then tried watermelon cooler and virgin mojito. Both tasted good. Coming to starters we tried: * Crispy spiced potato: Crispy potatoes tossed with lots of masalas and chilli flakes. It was served in a martini glass. * Cocktail prawns: Served in a glass, prawns tossed in a cocktail sauce that was made inhouse. It's sweet and spicy in taste. Highly recommend. * Japanese fried chicken: Perfectly cooked chicken nuggets coated with a crispy layer outside. Goes really well with mayonnaise. From the main course I tried: * The zen hen chicken: Asian style chicken gravy served with fried rice. The gravy was delicious and the chicken pieces were tender. * Wok your own: So the best part of this place is that we can choose our own wok and toppings in it from the various options. I've selected plain noodles base with Kung Pao sauce and chicken in it. The large size bowl is more than enough for a single person. From desserts, I tried * Chocolate coffee bomb: layered with a coffee flavoured brownie base, ice cream scoop and topped with chocolate sauce and chocolate chips. * Fried Choco pops Icecream scoops with hot chocolate sauce and small fried chocolate balls. Had a great time. Gonna visit soon