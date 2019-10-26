Infinity pools make for the best pictures, and your Instagram agrees. Did you know you could head to several breathtakingly beautiful infinity pools right here in Pune? Bookmark this for those times you’re planning that weekend getaway; it doesn’t get better than swimming around in a gorgeous infinity swimming pool!
To Infinity & Beyond: 5 Infinity Pools In Pune That You Need To Dive Into
Tanmay Getaways
The green landscape dotted with hills, streams and lush green forests make Mulshi an ideal weekend getaway for Punekars, and if a gorgeous property offers a villa and an infinity pool, it’s hard to say no to this weekend getaway plan. The Tanmay Getaway’s villa offers 2 bedrooms and is tastefully designed, and the infinity pool adds to the aesthetic. The living room opens up to the infinity pool through the expansive glass doors.
The Westin Pune
This swanky 5-star is located right here in the city, and can be accessed even on a weekday. Take a break and check in to the plush rooms, and enjoy some of the best hospitality in the city. The real highlight of the stay is the infinity pool - a gorgeous blue pool that offers views of the cityscape, the river and greenery all around.
Atmantan Wellness Centre
One of among India’s finest wellness centers, Atmantan Wellness Centre in Mulshi comes highly recommended for those craving a wellness break. Check in to rejuvenate in the lap of Mother Nature. The infinity pool offers expansive views of the lush green landscape all around, as well as those of the serene Mulshi Lake.
Princess Vista
Located in Pawna, the gorgeous Princess Pool Villa villa provides an amazing ambiance for a getaway with your group. The villa offers 3 bedrooms, expansive outdoor spaces, and the infinity pool provides unrestricted 180 degree view of the Pawna lake. A vacation here with your squad would be major #SquadGoals.
Mawi Infinity Villa
If you are craving for a break to a land where you can wake up to the view of the lakes, mountains and lush greenery, we recommend you head to Mawi Infinity Villa at Pawna Lake. With 4 bedrooms, a jacuzzi and an infinity pool, this villa makes for a lovely getaway with your group. The infinity pool provides expansive views of the hills and lake around.
