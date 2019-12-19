Add Cool Furniture To Your Home From This Store In Baner

Give your home sweet home a contemporary look with uber cool furniture pieces from Innovative Furniture Store on Baner Road in Pune. The store literally has pieces for every nook and corner of a house to make it feel like home.



The humungous store has furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas and other rooms. They have pieces available in wood, plastic, metal and fibre as well. As of now, the store provides basic customisation to their customers but they don’t have made-to-order facility available yet.

At this store, we found some really sturdy and spacious beds in single and double size. They also provide mattresses, which you can buy with a bed frame and get a considerable discount with the item. If not beds, they also have bed-side pieces that start at a mere INR 3,000. They also have some really cool and spacious wardrobes in teak and other wood. You will find single door, double doors and even sliding wardrobes starting at INR 8,000.

If you are looking to revamp your living room, you will find some comfortable couches. They also have the traditional designs of a sofa set. They have sofas in wood, leather and even in velvet if you have the wallet for it. The prices for sofa sets starts at INR 10,000. The store also has some impressive coffee tables as well as centre tables. The prices for them start at INR 5,000. The store also has a good collection of dining tables in four, six, eight and 10 seaters. The prices for them starts at INR 8,000.

The store also has a good collection of patio furniture. You will find some really cool swings, chairs, benches and shoe racks as well. The prices for these start from INR 3,000.

Along with modern and contemporary designs, the store also has some selected antique designs with them.