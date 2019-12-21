Punites! This Saturday, 21st december 12:30 PM we have something super cool in store for you at The Market, Westin. Enjoy a wholesome buffet and some killer drinks to wash it down with. So register for this event ASAP!
#InsiderOnlyEvent on 21st December at The Market, Westin
What's Happening?
Make a note
Please note, this is an Insider Exclusive event. The more you post on LBB, the better your chances of gaining access to all our Insider events. If you aren't an Insider yet, here's how to be one>> http://bit.ly/2SEd2UP
Apply if you are a Tastemaker or above.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
