#InsiderOnlyEvent on 21st December at The Market, Westin

Hosted By LBB Events
img-gallery-featured

LBB Insiders Event @ The Market, Westin

Entry FREE

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

Address: 36/3-B, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, Pune

image-map-default

What's Happening?

Punites! This Saturday, 21st december 12:30 PM we have something super cool in store for you at The Market, Westin. Enjoy a wholesome buffet and some killer drinks to wash it down with. So register for this event ASAP! 

Make a note

Please note, this is an Insider Exclusive event. The more you post on LBB, the better your chances of gaining access to all our Insider events. If you aren't an Insider yet, here's how to be one>> http://bit.ly/2SEd2UP

Apply if you are a Tastemaker or above.

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
LBB Insiders Event @ The Market, Westin

127 people interested

LBB Insiders Event @ The Market, Westin

Entry FREE

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

Address: 36/3-B, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, Pune

image-map-default