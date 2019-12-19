Get Your Hands On Some Fab Sarees From This Store

Add grace and elegance to your wardrobe with beautiful sarees from Iraya Silk Sarees in Salisbury Park. From exclusive Kanjeevarams to Banarasis, this store has it all.



Whether you need sarees for your work or for your bff's sangeet, this store can solve all your needs. The store sources majority of its Sarees from the finest of handlooms from across the country. However, mainly sources from fabric centres such as Mumbai, Gujarat, Kolkata, Jaipur and other places. Even if the name suggests that the store deals in silk sarees, they also deal in fine cotton sarees.

The store has a major collection of simple sarees that you can wear on an everyday basis. If not everyday, you can wear them to a family get-together, small functions or festive occasions. You will find a good collection of the checks' sarees. These are available in chiffon and crepe silk. They also have printed checks along with checks made from zarri. The store also has a good collection of Kanjeevarams. You will find them in really pretty hues. You will also find sarees in Kota silk, Calcutta cotton, Puneri cotton and other major fabric materials.

The store also has a good collection of chanderi Sarees. If you are a bride who intends to be on the simpler side, you will find that kind of Sarees over here as well. The store also has a large variety of sarees in contemporary designs.

The prices at this store start at INR 1500.