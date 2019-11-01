Love For Italian Cuisine? Head Over To Chianti Now!

Located at Phoenix mall this is my go-to place for having Italian food. I'm a big fan of Italian cuisine and always wanted to visit a fine dine like this. This place has beautiful ambience with lovely seating area, music in the background with humble and polite service. We tried their Fried mozzarella and it had a really good cheese pull to it. I'm not a big fan of calamari but the Calamari fritta was so crunchy from the outside and soft from inside, not at all chewy and perfectly cooked. In pasta, we ordered veg and a non-veg one. The non-veg was Fettuccini siciliana chicken which was made in Tomato sauce with chilly, garlic and chicken. Not that spicy, perfect for my palate, pretty good. In veg, we had their Penne con salsa Romano which was made in mix sauce with lots of veggies like bell peppers, zucchini and broccoli. In pizzas, I really liked the del Chianti Pizza which was topped with mozzarella, pesto chicken, mushroom, onion and sun-dried tomatoes. A drizzle of olive oil on the pizza would have done wonders. The best thing about the meal was the desserts. So we ordered their Mango cheesecake, Tiramisu, Pannacotta with blueberry compote and Bomba di Chocolate which was nothing but choco lava cake. I absolutely loved all the desserts and my favourite among them were the pannacotta and bomba di Chocolate. Do visit Chianti restaurant if you want to have authentic Italian dishes as they have a lot of variety in pasta and pizza's and their desserts are to die for.