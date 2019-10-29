Le Plaisir Offers Amazing Italian Dishes With Classic Desserts!

Casual Dining

Le Plaisir

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 759/125, Opp. Kelkar Eye Hospital, Prabhat Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Le Plaisir is a classic place that serves the best Italian food in town. It’s a perfect package. Right from the ambiance to the food, everything is astonishing. It is definitely a place to hang out with friends and one will always have a great time. The cheese garlic bread and mixed sauce spaghetti pasta are a “must try” dishes on the menu. The three-cheese pasta is heavenly for cheese lovers. Do not ever miss out on the plenty of the desserts that they have to offer. From the blueberry cheesecake to the macaroons, these desserts are simply amazing. This place can never disappoint you.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

